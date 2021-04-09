Dimecoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $16,419.00 (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. In the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded up 39.4% against the US dollar. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $8.12 million and approximately $16,419.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003181 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00011474 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004686 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $351.96 or 0.00601595 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 66.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

