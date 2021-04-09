Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 30,263 Shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,404,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,263 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.48% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $117,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,642,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,073,000 after purchasing an additional 531,909 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 353,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after buying an additional 80,209 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Midwest Bancorp stock opened at $21.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.27. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.45.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $175.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FMBI. Zacks Investment Research raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on First Midwest Bancorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stephens lowered First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. First Midwest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

