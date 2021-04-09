Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 6,418 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 496,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $128,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4,782.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,041,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,106,000 after buying an additional 1,020,573 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 958,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,395,000 after purchasing an additional 519,161 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,157,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,968,000 after purchasing an additional 245,530 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,045,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,997,000 after buying an additional 218,553 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $55,712,000. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total value of $6,834,841.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,656,784.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.62, for a total transaction of $6,224,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,235,501.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,030 shares of company stock valued at $23,699,496. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SNPS opened at $261.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.27 and a twelve month high of $300.91. The company has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $243.10 and a 200 day moving average of $241.40.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $970.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Mizuho restated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

