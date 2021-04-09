Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,400,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 107,942 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Terex were worth $118,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Terex by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Terex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 28,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TEX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Terex from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Terex from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Terex from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Terex from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.82.

In related news, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $401,900.00. Also, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 25,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $1,097,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,758,073.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,104 shares of company stock worth $6,969,687. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $44.12 on Friday. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $50.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -735.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.68.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $786.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.77%.

Terex Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

