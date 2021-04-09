Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 547,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,823 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ResMed were worth $116,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,521,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,874,136,000 after purchasing an additional 240,047 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,821,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,875,113,000 after buying an additional 131,077 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,820,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,714,000 after buying an additional 124,340 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in ResMed by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,275,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $483,783,000 after buying an additional 25,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 780,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,002,000 after acquiring an additional 220,893 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

Shares of RMD stock opened at $197.24 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.16 and a fifty-two week high of $224.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.77%.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total transaction of $546,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,001,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 938 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $199,662.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,461.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,506 shares of company stock valued at $3,893,437. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on RMD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.71.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.