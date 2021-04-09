Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 29,309 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 978,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,309 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $124,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1,438.5% during the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

Shares of MTB opened at $152.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.23. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $85.09 and a 1 year high of $164.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

