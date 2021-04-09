Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,145,895 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 827,942 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.17% of PDC Energy worth $126,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 595.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,881,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $59,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,376 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,266,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PDC Energy by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,467,943 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,137,000 after acquiring an additional 328,825 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in PDC Energy by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,291,200 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $26,508,000 after acquiring an additional 286,100 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in PDC Energy by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 463,165 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,509,000 after acquiring an additional 215,037 shares during the period.

In related news, SVP David Lillo sold 7,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $269,652.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,302.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lance Lauck sold 3,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $112,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,607.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,406 shares of company stock worth $2,223,352. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen raised their price target on PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on PDC Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.07.

PDCE opened at $35.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. PDC Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $7.87 and a one year high of $42.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%. The business had revenue of $278.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.83 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

