Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 24,948 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,381,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,948 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $121,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in American Financial Group by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 51,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 10,772 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in American Financial Group by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 7,817 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. bought a new position in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

In other American Financial Group news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total value of $150,542.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,481. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Vito C. Peraino acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.39 per share, with a total value of $240,975.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 77,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,507,720.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AFG stock opened at $117.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.40 and a 200 day moving average of $91.76. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $120.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.96. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.20%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AFG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. American Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

