district0x 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $10.25 Million (DNT)

district0x (CURRENCY:DNT) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 9th. district0x has a total market capitalization of $180.09 million and $10.25 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, district0x has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. One district0x coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000515 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00054508 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00021494 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00084495 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.35 or 0.00619873 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00037711 BTC.

district0x Profile

district0x (DNT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 18th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. district0x’s official website is district0x.io. district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts. Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community. The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network. “

district0x Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as district0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire district0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase district0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

