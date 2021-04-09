Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $336.18

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 336.18 ($4.39) and traded as high as GBX 353.40 ($4.62). Domino’s Pizza Group shares last traded at GBX 352 ($4.60), with a volume of 807,061 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 336.67 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 336.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a GBX 9.10 ($0.12) dividend. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous dividend of $5.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 2.68%. Domino’s Pizza Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.63%.

About Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM)

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. The company operates 1,184 stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland; and 56 stores in Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees.

