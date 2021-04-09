Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Trading Down 1.4%

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)’s share price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.17 and last traded at $23.45. 53,521 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 316,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.78.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DFH. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.05.

About Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

