DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.23.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DTE shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective (down from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp cut their price target on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE DTE traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.09. 6,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,172. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $92.39 and a twelve month high of $136.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.31.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 68.89%.

In other news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $297,311.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Thomas purchased 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.56 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,726.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.