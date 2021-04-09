Dynamic Market Capitalization Achieves $26.67 Million (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. Over the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.74 or 0.00002983 BTC on exchanges. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $26.67 million and approximately $12,481.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,209.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,077.73 or 0.03569369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $225.25 or 0.00386967 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $640.97 or 0.01101132 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.70 or 0.00461612 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $248.10 or 0.00426215 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00033236 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $185.53 or 0.00318734 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003598 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,359,418 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions.

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

