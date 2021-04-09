E Kevin Hrusovsky Sells 5,000 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $327,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

E Kevin Hrusovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,432 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $214,568.64.

On Tuesday, March 16th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total value of $306,600.00.

On Monday, February 1st, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 8,249 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $550,785.73.

On Monday, January 25th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $389,050.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $372,650.00.

Shares of QTRX traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $66.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,322. The company has a quick ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 7.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.68. Quanterix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.95 and a fifty-two week high of $92.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.52 and a beta of 1.71.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 22.37% and a negative net margin of 41.69%. The business had revenue of $26.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Quanterix by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management boosted its position in Quanterix by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 92,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 14,695 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Quanterix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Quanterix by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Quanterix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on QTRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Quanterix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

