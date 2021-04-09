Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EAGLE BANCORP is the holding company for EagleBank. The Bank is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and conducts full service commercial banking services through nine offices, located in Montgomery County, Maryland and Washington, D.C. The Company focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EGBN. G.Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Gabelli reiterated a hold rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.33.

EGBN stock opened at $54.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Eagle Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $57.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.27.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,290,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

