Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Major Shareholder Sells $2,645,935.60 in Stock

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 75,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $2,645,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Oaktree Capital Group Holdings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 65,259 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,343,450.69.

On Monday, March 29th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 3,300 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $120,813.00.

On Thursday, March 25th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 10,716 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $411,065.76.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 62,566 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $2,348,101.98.

On Monday, March 15th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 78,408 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $3,061,048.32.

On Friday, March 12th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 40,409 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $1,584,032.80.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 5,804 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total transaction of $229,954.48.

Shares of EGLE stock opened at $36.63 on Friday. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.78. The company has a market cap of $455.79 million, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.46.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.28. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.35 million. On average, research analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,150,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 407.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 17,435 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $27.25 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.39.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.

