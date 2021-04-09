Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $471.06

Shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 471.06 ($6.15) and traded as low as GBX 446 ($5.83). Eagle Eye Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 464 ($6.06), with a volume of 20,055 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

The firm has a market cap of £121.09 million and a PE ratio of 1,160.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 471.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 404.88.

In related news, insider Lucy Sharman-Munday sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 450 ($5.88), for a total value of £247,500 ($323,360.33).

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Company Profile (LON:EYE)

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized performance marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

