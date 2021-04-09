Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock Holdings Lowered by WC Walker & Associates Inc.

WC Walker & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for about 1.8% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its position in Eaton by 5.2% in the first quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 2,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 5.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 17,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.58. The company had a trading volume of 18,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,465. The firm has a market cap of $55.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.32. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $70.54 and a one year high of $143.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 53.62%.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.89.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

