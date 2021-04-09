Eaton Vance Management Boosts Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 144.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,232 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,278 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in VMware were worth $27,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in VMware by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in VMware by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 299 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $152.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.04. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.78 and a 12-month high of $161.95.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on VMware in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.16.

In other news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $865,274.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 197,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,829,119.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total value of $730,296.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,105 shares of company stock worth $15,668,712 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

