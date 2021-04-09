Eaton Vance Management Cuts Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,368,887 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 222,838 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in HP were worth $33,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of HP by 362.7% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in HP during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of HP to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.15.

Shares of HP stock opened at $32.38 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $32.69. The firm has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.19.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. Analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.1938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

