Eaton Vance Management Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 165,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,184 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $23,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,812,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 43,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 12,561 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 301,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,413,000 after purchasing an additional 54,911 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $132.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.46. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $81.87 and a twelve month high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

