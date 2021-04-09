Eaton Vance Management Has $25.23 Million Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 695,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,383 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $25,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 71,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 72,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CAG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.71.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $37.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $39.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.82. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,537.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $1,714,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,830,137.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

