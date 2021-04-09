Eaton Vance Management Has $28.35 Million Stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 1,081.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 893,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 817,968 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $28,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in CarGurus by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in CarGurus by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CarGurus by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in CarGurus by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in CarGurus by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CarGurus alerts:

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $261,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,850,320.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 4,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $118,447.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,207,635.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,382 shares of company stock valued at $498,176 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $25.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.65. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.88 and a twelve month high of $36.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $151.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CARG. DA Davidson cut shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CarGurus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

CarGurus Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Read More: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.