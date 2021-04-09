Eaton Vance Management Purchases 1,154 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Novartis were worth $26,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Novartis by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Novartis by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Novartis stock opened at $86.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $77.04 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $3.3784 dividend. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.69%.

NVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

