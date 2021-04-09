Eaton Vance Management Purchases 20,383 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 695,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,383 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.14% of Conagra Brands worth $25,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,846,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. 82.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.71.

Shares of CAG opened at $37.30 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $39.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $1,714,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,830,137.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

