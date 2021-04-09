Eaton Vance Management Purchases 4,315 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.07% of General Dynamics worth $28,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,113,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $398,843,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $587,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 680,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,269,000 after buying an additional 52,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 224,830.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 445,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,279,000 after buying an additional 445,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD opened at $184.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.60. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $121.67 and a 1-year high of $186.00.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

GD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.06.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

