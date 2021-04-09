Echo Wealth Management LLC Invests $570,000 in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Echo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000. Echo Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.31% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FMHI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 54,155 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 14,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $834,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 17,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 10,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 5,987.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FMHI traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.85. 33,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,455. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $47.24 and a 12 month high of $55.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.38 and a 200 day moving average of $53.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%.

