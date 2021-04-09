Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) CEO Michael A. Mussallem Sells 68,550 Shares

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $5,789,047.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,160,076.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $84.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.33, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $66.23 and a 12-month high of $92.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EW. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.45.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,987,339,000 after buying an additional 1,181,085 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,581,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,239,027,000 after purchasing an additional 895,789 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,741,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $888,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,014 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $689,483,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,832,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $623,362,000 after purchasing an additional 816,051 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

