Eight Capital Analysts Give UGE International (CVE:UGE) a C$3.00 Price Target

Eight Capital set a C$3.00 price objective on UGE International (CVE:UGE) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UGE has been the subject of several other reports. Pi Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$5.25 price objective on shares of UGE International in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Beacon Securities restated a buy rating on shares of UGE International in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of UGE International stock opened at C$2.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$65.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.91. UGE International has a one year low of C$0.22 and a one year high of C$3.24.

About UGE International

UGE International Ltd., a solar and renewable energy solutions company, provides commercial and community solar energy solutions to commercial and industrial clients in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It develops, engineers, deploys, and finances solar projects, as well as provides engineering, procurement, construction, and consulting services.

