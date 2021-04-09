Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eldorado Gold is a gold producing and exploration company with gold assets in Brazil and Turkey. “

EGO has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Eldorado Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, January 15th. CIBC upped their price target on Eldorado Gold from $16.75 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, CSFB set a $13.00 price target on Eldorado Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.95.

NYSE EGO traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $11.34. 1,244,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,399,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.21. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 454,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after buying an additional 118,198 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 20,212 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,716,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,637,000 after buying an additional 566,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,133,000. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

