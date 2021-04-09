Electrify.Asia Trading 12.1% Lower This Week (ELEC)

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Electrify.Asia has a market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $54,443.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electrify.Asia coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Electrify.Asia has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Electrify.Asia alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00054718 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00021520 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00084539 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $362.67 or 0.00621587 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00038246 BTC.

Electrify.Asia Coin Profile

ELEC is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. The official website for Electrify.Asia is electrify.asia. The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia. Electrify.Asia’s official message board is medium.com/electrifyasia.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

Buying and Selling Electrify.Asia

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrify.Asia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electrify.Asia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electrify.Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrify.Asia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.