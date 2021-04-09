ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Given a €12.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ZIL2. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Warburg Research set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €13.27 ($15.61).

Shares of ElringKlinger stock opened at €12.62 ($14.85) on Tuesday. ElringKlinger has a twelve month low of €3.90 ($4.59) and a twelve month high of €17.46 ($20.54). The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €13.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is €12.62.

About ElringKlinger

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

