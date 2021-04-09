Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Gap Down to $11.59

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.59, but opened at $11.27. Embraer shares last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 35,418 shares.

ERJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in Embraer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,862,000. Oldfield Partners LLP increased its holdings in Embraer by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 5,282,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,971,000 after buying an additional 1,009,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Embraer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,843,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its holdings in Embraer by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,186,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,891,000 after buying an additional 862,242 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Embraer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

