Emera (TSE:EMA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $53.92

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$53.92 and traded as high as C$57.01. Emera shares last traded at C$56.97, with a volume of 1,714,164 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EMA shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Emera from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$64.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Emera in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$60.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$53.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$53.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.80, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emera Incorporated will post 3.1338589 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This is a boost from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.48%.

Emera Company Profile (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. It operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

