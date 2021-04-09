Emerald Crypto (EMD) Achieves Market Cap of $279,011.85

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded 32.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 9th. During the last seven days, Emerald Crypto has traded 42% lower against the U.S. dollar. Emerald Crypto has a market capitalization of $279,011.85 and approximately $3.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emerald Crypto coin can currently be bought for $0.0146 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 83.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 94.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Profile

Emerald Crypto (CRYPTO:EMD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Emerald Crypto is https://reddit.com/r/emeraldcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emerald Crypto’s official website is www.emeraldcrypto.de.

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Buying and Selling Emerald Crypto

