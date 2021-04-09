Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 153 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the third quarter worth $32,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist upped their price objective on IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.50.

Shares of IQV opened at $204.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.55, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $121.22 and a one year high of $204.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.17 and a 200 day moving average of $177.55.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

