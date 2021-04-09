Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Energizer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Energizer reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energizer will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $846.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.09 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 42.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on ENR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Energizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.23.

In other news, Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.11 per share, with a total value of $105,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,399.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.98 per share, for a total transaction of $125,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,754,702.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Energizer by 6.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Energizer during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Energizer during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energizer during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energizer during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

ENR stock opened at $48.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.02 and its 200 day moving average is $43.94. Energizer has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $53.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

