Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys Shares of 9,274 Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SKY. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SKY opened at $45.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.34. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $47.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03 and a beta of 2.62.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $377.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.23 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 368,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $16,161,312.15. Also, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 11,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $536,609.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,731,020.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 556,668 shares of company stock valued at $24,872,013. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

SKY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.14.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

