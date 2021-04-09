Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $290,000 in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 232.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 705.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GDRX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of GoodRx in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on GoodRx from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on GoodRx from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GoodRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. GoodRx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

In other GoodRx news, insider Babak Azad sold 21,250 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total transaction of $842,987.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,987.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 1,192,022 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $42,853,190.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,915,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,897,962 shares of company stock worth $69,101,192.

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX opened at $39.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.39 and a fifty-two week high of $64.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.79.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.01 million. GoodRx’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

