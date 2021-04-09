Engineers Gate Manager LP Reduces Position in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its position in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 56.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,920 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in 21Vianet Group were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in 21Vianet Group by 262.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VNET shares. Zacks Investment Research raised 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.76.

Shares of VNET stock opened at $31.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.44. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.67 and a 1 year high of $44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $206.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.36 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 41.77% and a negative net margin of 47.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

