Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 28,381 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 87.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 28,381 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in THRM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Gentherm by 23.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 9,620 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Gentherm by 16.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 6.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,022 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 56.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 102.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 11,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on THRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research lowered shares of Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM opened at $74.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.68. Gentherm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $81.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.51 and a beta of 1.50.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.45. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Gentherm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total transaction of $169,701.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,334.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Yijing Brentano sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $38,535.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,788.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,149 shares of company stock worth $4,206,617. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

