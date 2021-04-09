Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 38,981 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 88.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,025 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,981 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Popular were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Popular by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Popular in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Popular by 348.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Popular in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Popular in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BPOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Popular currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.83.

In related news, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $455,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $115,226.00. Insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,046 in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $71.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.40. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.33 and a 52-week high of $75.16.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $616.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.98 million. Popular had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Popular’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

