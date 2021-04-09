Engineers Gate Manager LP Trims Stock Position in ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 77.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71,105 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in ANGI Homeservices were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 1,224.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 13.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANGI stock opened at $15.17 on Friday. ANGI Homeservices Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,518.52 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.17 million. ANGI Homeservices’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANGI. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BTIG Research cut ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.99.

In related news, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 76,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $1,364,259.22. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 664,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,786,810.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $121,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 308,606 shares in the company, valued at $3,737,218.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,037 shares of company stock worth $2,331,081. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

