Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Given New C$1.30 Price Target at Raymond James

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$1.20 to C$1.30 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ESI. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$1.40 price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.15.

Ensign Energy Services stock remained flat at $C$1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,860. The stock has a market cap of C$200.64 million and a P/E ratio of -2.51. Ensign Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$0.42 and a 1-year high of C$1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.12, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.39) by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$201.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$197.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.9375609 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

