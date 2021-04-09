Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Rating Increased to Outperform at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

ESI has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.35 to C$1.50 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ensign Energy Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$1.25 to C$1.20 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Ensign Energy Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$1.40 price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ensign Energy Services currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1.15.

TSE ESI opened at C$1.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.95. Ensign Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$0.42 and a twelve month high of C$1.60. The stock has a market cap of C$200.64 million and a PE ratio of -2.51.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.39) by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$201.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$197.30 million. Research analysts forecast that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.9375609 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

