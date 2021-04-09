Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ENTG. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $116.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $122.05 on Thursday. Entegris has a 52 week low of $46.93 and a 52 week high of $126.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.59 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The business had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Entegris will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 16.58%.

In other news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total value of $197,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,709.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,044 shares of company stock valued at $36,561,890 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 270.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 109,678 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $559,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 236,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

