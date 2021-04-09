EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Johnson Rice reiterated an “accumulate” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

In related news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 51,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 154,524 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $2,454,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 268.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,408 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 166,397 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,971,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 450,693 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $22,476,000 after acquiring an additional 68,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,055,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,832,320. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.36. EOG Resources has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $77.14. The company has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.02 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

