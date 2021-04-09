Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Holdings Decreased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,981 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.11% of Equinix worth $67,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 108,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Equinix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,421,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Equinix by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

EQIX stock opened at $687.69 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $839.77. The firm has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $659.28 and its 200-day moving average is $717.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 50.33%.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 59 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.64, for a total transaction of $42,694.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.61, for a total value of $1,408,138.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,756,586.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,722 shares of company stock worth $18,731,932. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet cut Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $819.30.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

