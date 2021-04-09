Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Deutsche Telekom AG’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report released on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.62.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Maxim Group raised shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock opened at $19.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $94.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day moving average is $17.98.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.3908 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.85%. Deutsche Telekom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.