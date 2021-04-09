Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NSANY)

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nissan Motor in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.84) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.85). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nissan Motor’s FY2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.54 billion. Nissan Motor had a negative net margin of 13.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.30%.

NSANY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Nissan Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Nissan Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Nissan Motor stock opened at $10.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Nissan Motor has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $12.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average is $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.30.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

